One of the signings for this Apertura 2023 tournament of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, Willer Dittahas become one of the most loved players by the celestial fans in this first half of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023. The Cruzazulinos are surrendered to the qualities of the Colombian defender who has known how to reciprocate that support with great performances on the field of game.
Next to Carlos Salcedo and Diber Changing, ditta He is one of the new signings who has shown the greatest performance since his arrival. And for this reason, fans have not stopped looking for nicknames and qualifiers to define the defender who has become master of the celestial defense.
In one of the latest publications on Cruz Azul’s social networks, and where ditta has the leading role, a couple of fans were dispatched and remembered another Colombian defender to match the level of the former Newells. “Perea 2.0”, “The reincarnation of Amaranto Perea”, they wrote in the publication.
Perea He is also Colombian and served as a central defender. With time in Europe and international experience, Luis Amaranto He is remembered as one of the best foreigners who have passed through La Noria and Willer Ditta It seems like I could follow in his footsteps.
This Sunday, September 24, the Machine will receive the Gallos Blancos at the Azteca Stadium on the corresponding matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament at 4:00 p.m.
