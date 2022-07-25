Julián Álvarez is taking his first steps as a Manchester City player and has already made his debut in the friendlies against América and Bayern Munich. The adaptation will not be easy, but he has the support of Pep Guardiola and his teammates.
The striker made his balance after the first minutes on the pitch and made a surprising comparison between the English team and the Millionaire. “It is a team that presses like we usually did in River. It makes it a little easier for me, it’s what I was used to doing,” he said in dialogue with ESPN.
“I feel comfortable playing this way. I am going to continue training to the maximum to be available”added the Spider, who will not have an easy time playing and must take advantage of every opportunity the coach gives him.
Julián did not hide his joy at what he is experiencing and enjoys the present that he has to live in his new club. “I’m happy, everything went very quickly, a lot of things happen. I try to be calm and do my best to be up to the club’s standards, available to my teammates and continue to grow personally, sentenced. A player who excites and a lot!
