Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the best soccer players in history, have dazzled the world with their goalscoring talent. However, there is one aspect in which both players have shown mastery: goals from direct free kicks. Throughout their long careers, they have left a trail of impressive shots that have brought excitement to the stands and despair to opposing goalkeepers.
Messi, the Argentine prodigy, has reached the figure of 63 free-kick goals in his professional career. Scattered between spells in Barcelona, Argentina, PSG and Inter Miami, his ability to find the opposition squad from any position has been a true nightmare for goalkeepers. With a total of 808 goals in 1029 games, the Rosario has maintained an astonishing average of 0.78 goals per game.
On the other corner, Cristiano Ronaldothe imposing Portuguese, has added 59 goals from direct free kicks throughout his career, just four less than Messi. Since his time with clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Al Nassr, as well as with the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has left an indelible mark with his precise and powerful shots. With a total of 838 goals in 1,168 games, his goalscoring lethality is undeniable.
This comparison between the free kick goals of Messi and Ronaldo shows us that both soccer stars have left an impressive legacy in the art of free kicks. His ability to place the ball into the net with precision and power has been a spectacle for fans and a torment for goalies. As they continue to make their mark on world football, it’s inevitable to wonder how many more free kick goals they will add to their already impressive goalscoring records.
|
Competition
|
Club/Selection
|
number of goals
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
39
|
Copa del Rey
|
FC Barcelona
|
3
|
Champions League
|
FC Barcelona
|
5
|
Spain Supercup
|
FC Barcelona
|
1
|
European Super Cup
|
FC Barcelona
|
2
|
league 1
|
psg
|
2
|
League Cup
|
inter miami
|
1
|
playoffs
|
Argentina
|
3
|
world
|
Argentina
|
1
|
America Cup
|
Argentina
|
4
|
friendly
|
Argentina
|
2
|
Competition
|
Club/Selection
|
number of goals
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
19
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
2
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
12
|
A series
|
Juventus
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia
|
al nassr
|
1
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid and Manchester United
|
12
|
Club World Cup
|
real Madrid
|
1
|
world
|
Portugal
|
1
|
Nations League
|
Portugal
|
2
|
playoffs
|
Portugal
|
7
|
friendly
|
Portugal
|
1
