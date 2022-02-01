The current coach of the Mexican national team, Gerardo Martino, is experiencing dark moments in his career as technical director. And it is that ‘Tata’ has not convinced in the most recent games and this has caused the alarms to go off in the Aztec team. It should be noted that a similar situation was experienced by the helmsman Jose Manuel de la Torre, who went out the back door by making a tie that put El Tri a foot and a half out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
In the number of matches directed, these are similar in each coach. ‘Chepo’ was in charge of the bench in 47 matches, while the ‘Tata’ adds up to the moment 48 matches. The Mexican helm spent two years in the national selective, the same time that the Argentine already adds as a strategist for Mexico.
On the other hand, as far as the numbers obtained in each result are concerned, and in all the games played, Gerardo Martino total so far 34 won, 7 draws and 7 lost; for his part, Jose Manuel de la Torre got 27 wins, 12 draws Y 8 disasters. That is, until now, “Tata” has better statistics in this area compared to those of “Chepo”.
When it comes to the games against the staunch rival of the United States, Martino adds 5 games at the head of the Tricolor against the country of stars and stripes; while the Mexican helmsman directed in 4 times in matches against the neighboring country.
The numbers in this area are similar between both technicians. For example, in 5 games, ‘Tata’ adds 3 losses Y 2 wins; while ‘Chepo’ in 4 matches got a victory, 2 draws Y a disaster.
In the octagonal of the Concacaf, Jose Manuel de la Torre was in charge of Mexico in 13 engagements, with 7 wins, 5 draws and alone a defeat; for his part, Gerardo Martino until the game against Costa Rica he got 10 games in front of the team, same ones that throw 5 wins, 3 draws Y 2 losses.
These are the numbers of each of the two technical directors. It is expected that Gerardo Martino continue to lead El Tri at least in the next game against Panama. If he gets the three points, he will continue in command, otherwise, his permanence would be in question.
Also, the “Chepo” of the Tower He was dismissed from his position after September 7, 2013, after falling at the Azteca Stadium against Honduras by a score of 2-1 in a qualifying game for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. At that time, the arrival of the coach was announced. Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who was only in charge for two games, to immediately announce ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
Could it be that ‘Tata’ will become the new dismissed technician to accompany the blacklist Bora Milutinovic, Enrique Meza, Hugo Sanchez, Sven Goran Eriksson, Jose Manuel de la Torre Y Victor Manuel Vucetich?
