🇫🇷 THE CHIVAS WON! 🇫🇷 We will return from the border with the 3 points ❤️🐐 #EsPorChivas pic.twitter.com/wMzcsFS6xn — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 29, 2023

However, in the following games they got 3 out of 3, beating Cruz Azul, Tijuana and Pumas, obtaining their pass to the reclassification where they beat Pumas, although they fell in the quarterfinals against Atlas. The strategist put Chivas back into a league and in total he managed 9 points in his first four games.

However, in the next two games they lost to Querétaro (2-1) and Atlas (1-0). The beginning of the helmsman resembles the one that Paunovic lives today.

In their first game they lost to Morelia 1-0; in the second he fell again, now against Puebla 3-1; for the third match he got his first three points by beating León 2-1; although for the fourth they suffered a defeat again, now with Tigres 2-1. The ‘Boss’ only got 3 points in their first four games.