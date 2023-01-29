The Chivas del Guadalajara they entered the field of the Olímpico Benito Juárez to measure forces against the Braves. The rojiblancos got their second victory of the tournament by beating the border team 2-1.
With this victory, the coach Veljko Paunovic sumo 7 points with Chivas, being one of the coaches who has performed best in his first four games with the Guadalajara, in addition to equaling the mark obtained by Víctor Manuel Vucetich in 2020.
The Serbian coach took the reins of Chivas on November 1, 2022. Until now he has led the rojiblanco team in 4 games of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, with a balance of two wins, one draw and one loss.
Taking stock of the results with the club’s last 5 coaches in the first four games, Paunovic started the tournament on the right foot.
Ricardo Cadena (DVVV)
the helmsman Ricardo Chain He began his management at Chivas on July 1, 2022. In his first four games he added 3 points and a loss. He started losing 3-1 with Monterrey and the outlook was not encouraging.
However, in the following games they got 3 out of 3, beating Cruz Azul, Tijuana and Pumas, obtaining their pass to the reclassification where they beat Pumas, although they fell in the quarterfinals against Atlas. The strategist put Chivas back into a league and in total he managed 9 points in his first four games.
Michel Leano (VE DD)
Michel Leano He was appointed coach of the chiverío on September 19, 2021. In his first four games he reaped 4 pointsthe result of a victory against the Braves and a draw with América.
However, in the next two games they lost to Querétaro (2-1) and Atlas (1-0). The beginning of the helmsman resembles the one that Paunovic lives today.
Victor Manuel Vucetich (VDEV)
On the other hand, ‘King Midas’ began in charge of Chivas on August 13, 2020. He debuted with the right foot by beating San Luis 2-1; although in the second game they lost to Toluca 1-0; drew with Pachuca goalless and in the fourth match they beat Tigres 3-1, thus achieving 7 points.
Luis Fernando Tena (DEEV)
Luis Fernando Tena His tenure at Chivas did not start in the best way, and that is that in the first game he was thrashed 4-1 by the hated rival América. In the following games he drew against Pumas (1-1) and Monterrey (1-1), while his first victory came on matchday 15 of the Apertura against Bravos 2-1. That was how El Flaco got 5 points.
Tomás Boy (DDVD)
One of the worst starts of the last coaches in Chivas was made by Thomas Boy. The ‘Boss’ assumed the position of technical director of the Guadalajara on April 10, 2019.
In their first game they lost to Morelia 1-0; in the second he fell again, now against Puebla 3-1; for the third match he got his first three points by beating León 2-1; although for the fourth they suffered a defeat again, now with Tigres 2-1. The ‘Boss’ only got 3 points in their first four games.
