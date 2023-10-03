Xavi will reach a hundred matches in charge of the Barcelona this week when they face Porto in the Champions League, this Wednesday.
Returning to the club where you were idolized as a player is not always a good idea, nostalgia and goodwill are not enough if the results go badly. However, Xavi, like many Barcelona coaches before him, has shown that he can be a success.
Xavi has already guided Barcelona to a LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup, continuing his love affair with the Catalan giants. The 43-year-old will hope to emulate the greats who came before him, including glories such as Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.
But how do Xavi’s first 100 games in charge compare to those of those two Barcelona icons? Let’s find out.
Xavi’s return to Barcelona was met with some skepticism considering the legendary former midfielder had only managed Al Sadd in Qatar before his appointment. While he had incredible success in Asia, he did not have a track record of producing results in Europe.
However, Xavi’s experiment ultimately proved fruitful. Of his first 99 games in charge, he won 63, drew 17 and lost 19. That puts the Spaniard’s winning percentage at just over 63%, averaging 2.08 points per game since taking over. .
His team has been known for its defensive solidity, one of the reasons they were such comfortable LaLiga champions last season, as Barcelona conceded just 97 during his tenure. The Catalan team has also scored 194, exactly two goals per game on average.
Xavi has a long way to go to match the impressive numbers and trophy cabinets of his predecessors, but he has certainly laid the foundations for success in Spain.
Pep Guardiola was the man who transformed Barcelona into the modern era, in the process becoming one of the most influential coaches the sport has ever seen.
It’s hard to believe that his work at Barcelona was his first at senior level, but he helped immortalize a generation of stars at the Camp Nou, including Xavi, of course.
The now Manchester City manager also had a good start, winning 71 of his first 100, drawing 19 and losing only ten. That winning percentage is quite impressive, especially considering that he helped Barcelona score 242 goals in that century of games, conceding only 76.
However, what is most impressive is the fact that Guardiola managed to win the sextuple with Barcelona during his first 100 games. This means lifting the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, with Guardiola being the first coach to achieve such a feat.
Guardiola would win 14 trophies with Barcelona, becoming the club’s most decorated manager, despite staying in the job for only four years.
Xavi may have had a fast start on the Barcelona bench, but Guardiola’s man broke records.
Guardiola’s success would not have been possible without the hard work of Johan Cruyff. The Dutch icon was a legend during his playing days in Catalonia, but he also helped revolutionize the club when he took over in 1988.
Cruyff was the architect of Barcelona’s now famous La Masia youth academy, a production line that Guardiola used during his time at the club and that Xavi takes advantage of today, but he also ended his reign with 11 trophies, including four consecutive titles. The League between 1990 and 1994 and the club’s first European Cup in 1992.
However, it wasn’t the fastest start for Cruyff. He only managed to win one trophy in his first 100 games: the European Cup Winners’ Cup, winning 60, drawing 23 and losing 17 in the process. Barcelona scored 201 in that time and conceded only 87, meaning they had a fairly similar record to Xavi.
Xavi will be hoping that his coaching career can accelerate at the pace that Cruyff’s did, with the Dutch manager ending his trophy-laden spell at Barcelona with 430 games under his belt.
|
COACH
|
MATCHES
|
WON
|
TIED
|
LOST
|
Xavi
|
99
|
63
|
17
|
19
|
GUARDIOLA
|
100
|
71
|
19
|
10
|
CRUYFF
|
100
|
60
|
23
|
17
More Barcelona news:
#comparison #Xavis #games #charge #Barcelona #Guardiola #Johan #Cruyff