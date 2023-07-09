The rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is not only limited to the pitch, but also to the transfer market. On this occasion, two young talents have starred in the headlines: Endrick, the new signing of Real Madrid, and Vítor Roque, the brand new addition to FC Barcelona. Both players arrive at the most successful teams in Spain with great expectations and are expected to dazzle next season.
With different but equally promising playing styles, the comparison between Endrick and Vítor Roque becomes inevitable. In this article, we will analyze the strengths, weaknesses, and projections of these two talented soccer players, who will undoubtedly be key players in the strategies of their respective teams. Who will adapt best to their new environment? Who will leave a bigger mark on Spanish football? Get ready for an exciting comparison between two football jewels that promise to give a lot to talk about next season.
What team does each play on?
Endrick is a talented Brazilian striker who joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras. At 16, Endrick has shown great potential in his position as center forward. On the other hand, Vítor Roque is a talented Brazilian striker who joined FC Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense. At 18 years old, Roque has stood out for his speed, dribbling skills and goalscoring ability.
How many goals have they scored and how many assists have they provided this season?
Endrick last season played a total of 30 games with Flamengo, scoring 7 goals without granting any assistance. Vitor Roque played a total of 30 games with Athletico Paranaense, scoring 15 goals and providing 5 assists.
How much did each cost?
Vitor Roque will join Barcelona for a fixed 30 million euros + another 31 in variables, while Endrick will be a Real Madrid player for 72 million euros between fixed and variable.
