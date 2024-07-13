This summer is a time of a lot of football and both the Euro Cup and the Copa America are to blame for it. Both competitions are coming to an end and that is why we have decided to compare the best elevens of the tournament and thus be able to decide between one competition and the other.
Selecting just one goalkeeper for this particular edition of the Copa America was never going to be an easy task. “El Dibu” had the best clean sheet percentage of the tournament, being decisive in a penalty shootout, too. On the other hand, Diogo Costa, while it is true that he has not reached the semi-finals with Portugal, has conceded only three goals in the tournament and was decisive in a penalty shootout to advance to the quarter-finals.
Muñoz was magnificent for Colombia until the terrible error of judgement when he decided to elbow the Uruguayan on Wednesday night. Regardless, he is a major factor in why the finalists are one of the best teams in the international game right now. On the other hand, Daniel Carvajal may very well be the best right-back in the world right now. His season with Real Madrid and the tournament he has had with Spain have been excellent.
Romero is not only one of the best markers and key players when it comes to anticipating danger, but he also assumes one of the most valuable responsibilities in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, which is to carry the ball forward and allow his team to settle. In contrast, Saliba has been one of Deschamps’ greats. The Arsenal centre-back has been a veritable defensive wall.
Pacho had almost 10 clearances per game in the group stage, the best figure for any centre-back. He was one of the main reasons why Ecuador pushed Argentina to penalties. Laporte, despite not being available in the first game, has been fundamental in all of Spain’s matches, especially in the semi-finals where he had a great game.
At 21 years old, he showed a lot of maturity in his first Copa América. The player led the way in marking in the final third. On the other hand, Theo Hernández has been a key player on the left side of France, recovering numerous balls, being solid in defense and explosive in attack.
The midfielder was everywhere, leading the way from box to box, he was imposing and despite being only 22 years old, he showed once again why he is a leader in this young and dynamic Ecuadorian team. Rodri, on the other hand, is the one who directs the Spanish midfield, a footballer who is afraid of putting pressure on, being capable of everything, from filtering a goal pass to kicking it himself, he is one of the candidates for the Golden Ball.
Thanks to a lot of mental and nutritional help, James became a man reborn. One goal and six assists leading the tournament in terms of goals. They are proof of his productivity and his new role, which sees him more as an architect and creator. On the other hand, Bellingham, at just 21 years old, is proving to be a player who will mark an era, being a footballer who carries an entire country on his back and who at his young age is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, thanks to the season he has had.
Federico Valverde is a leader and a star for Uruguay. Creatively, he is also impressive with a pass completion rate of 88%. What is impressive is Güller, who at just 19 years old, organised Turkey in the European Championship, taking them to the quarter-finals with great displays and goals.
Venezuela was eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals after losing on penalties to Canada. But remembering the great group stage they had, it should be noted that it was led by the true leader and all-time scorer of the team, Rondón, 34 years old, who was playing in his fifth Copa América. On the other hand, Cody Gakpo has shown what he is capable of with his team, being one of the top scorers of the tournament and leading the Netherlands to the semifinals.
Canada’s Cup debut came with Jesse Marsch’s do-or-die approach, and if there was one player who benefited from that it was the 24-year-old who plays for Nashville and is a pain in the butt for any full-back. Bukayo Saka, however, is a very similar profile and has been important for England, right up to the final.
There are some players who defy any kind of statistical benchmark, and it’s not because they have nothing to show for it. For example, the attacker has 2 goals, 6 key passes, the most goals in the tournament, and a 96% of expected goals without penalty. But to defy any kind of thing is Lamine Yamal, the sensation of the Euros at just 17 years old, who is the most important player in attack for Spain.
