Association of producers and consumers of asphalt concrete mixtures “Rosasphalt” may be involved in a number of corruption scandals with the construction of roads. This allegedly public organization has united under its guise the major players in the road construction market, who are mastering government contracts for millions and billions of rubles across the country. However, the quality of the roads that these firms build in Moscow and the regions sometimes does not stand up to criticism, Izvestia found out.

According to the publication, the management of the Russian-German JV Autoban LLC, a member of the association, may be spending the money earned on state contracts to finance the American organization of Scientologists – one of the most dangerous totalitarian sects in the world, according to experts.

The head of the company, Alexey Andreev, according to the Center for Religious Studies in the Name of the Holy Martyr Ireneus of Lyons, which is engaged in the study of new cults and sects, transferred 5 million rubles to the account of the Scientology Church.

Scientology is one of the most dangerous totalitarian sects of American origin, Russian sectologist Alexander Dvorkin told Izvestia.

He compared the hierarchy in an organization to an octopus with many tentacles – one center and controlled branches around the world. In Russia, Scientologists work through so-called educational and business trainings, during which they recruit new adherents into their ranks. At the same time, the organization has the ability to extract huge amounts of money from the participants, Dvorkin noted.

The World Institute of Scientology Enterprises (WISE), which, according to the documents available to Izvestia, includes Autobahn, is in charge of education and courses for attracting businessmen. The fact that Autobahn is donating millions to WISE could mean that the firm is essentially working to enrich the Scientology octopus. At the same time, the funds that Autobahn wins come from the Russian budget.

“In fact, there is a pumping of budget money from the state pocket into the pocket of Scientologists,” the expert concluded.

The editors have no information about whether Autobahn is now a part of WISE. It was not possible to get a prompt comment from the president of WISE CIS, Evgenia Sukhareva.

