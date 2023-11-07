A few years ago, the company known as WeWork arrived to establish a place where several large companies or those that were just starting out with their venture could rent a space to place their workers. This name gradually gained its place until it generated a lot of income. . But now that there is a new normal such as working from home, rents have decreased, and therefore these large buildings have lost their relevance in the world of work.

After having been valued at 47 billion dollars, the company has unfortunately fallen by 99% in the world stock market, which means that it is officially bankrupt, unless there is a way to recover or be acquired by someone. more with sufficient capital. And yes, as previously mentioned, the decline comes from those who decided that their workers could perform duties from their respective homes.

Among the company’s accumulated debts are 18,656 million dollars as of last June, and that has affected several people who at the time bought shares due to the feeling that these places would be the offices of the future. Since it was founded in 2010, it took a good direction by establishing large buildings in the world, something that would not last long, since in 202 the pandemic arrived.

For now they have declared that they have a negative equity of 3,718 million dollars, but that they continue to desperately kick to stay afloat, something that has been thanks to few businessmen who see it necessary to maintain the routine of people in an office. However, in some countries they may be permanently removed, even Mexico is among the possible names.

Via: BBC

Editor’s note: I remember having worked in one of these buildings on some occasion, but it was clear that it was necessary to keep them full so that the investment of making them work could be seen as a profit. So, if the hiring staff is reduced by half, there is not much to do.