The Ural company Unmanned Vehicles has developed a reactive FPV (First person view – first-person view – Ed.) kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type. On April 21, a sample was presented at the Equipment exhibition at VDNKh in Moscow.

“We made the UAV reactive in order to get speed <...> In addition, the UAV is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision, it works within the framework of thermal signatures and within the framework of images,” they said. “RIA News” at the company’s stand.

The drone will be able to reach speeds of up to 400 km / h. In addition, the device is able to fly up to 90 km and carry up to six kilograms of payload.

It is emphasized that all components, with the exception of the engine, are Russian. Drone tests are planned to be completed before the end of this year.

In March, Andrei Bratenkov, executive director of the Spektr Engineering design bureau, announced that Russia had developed a ground-based hedgehog drone to destroy armored vehicles.

In January, the director of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that the company was developing reconnaissance and strike copters that could swarm the enemy.