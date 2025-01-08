The growing international demand for seafood has led to Small Flask to move all its production of cooked octopus to the plant located in the fiscal precinct of the Cádiz Free Trade Zone. This strategic move, motivated by the sustained increase in its business volume, has allowed the company to reorganize its production processes under a more efficient and sustainable model.

With 12,000 square meters of facilities, the Cádiz firm you trust Angel Lion known as the chef of the sea, has incorporated advanced equipment and freezing systems that allow store up to 3,200 tons of product at extreme temperatures, reaching -60ºC. These improvements are part of a comprehensive plan that includes the implementation of the ‘lean manufacturing’ model, designed to optimize resources and eliminate waste in all production phases.

According to Marcelo Mongegeneral director of Petaca Chico, this move not only responds to expansion needs, but also establishes the foundations for continued growth. “We are aligning our production with the most demanding standards on the marketboth in efficiency and sustainability,” he stated.

Bet on sustainability

One of the pillars of the new production model is the reduction of environmental impact. The plant has a 650 kW photovoltaic installation, capable of supplying energy for a large part of the daily processes. This advance places Petaca Chico as one of the companies in the fishing sector that are leading the transition towards more environmentally responsible models.

Within the framework of these transformations, the company has also reinforced its workforce in the Free Zone, reaching the 130 employees on this ship. An expansion that improves the company’s productive capacity while strengthening the role of Cádiz as the epicenter of the fishing industry in Spain.

The State delegate in the Free Zone, Fran González, and the mayor of Cádiz, Bruno Garcia, They have visited the Petaca Chico facilities to learn about the expansion of facilities.

“It is an example of how companies can combine tradition and innovation to compete in international markets and generate quality employment,” commented González. For his part, the mayor of Cádiz has highlighted the positive impact what the expansion has for the local economy and strengthening the fishing sector in the region.

Business growth and diversification

Founded in 1993 by the Muñoz Brenes brothers in Conil, Petaca Chico has established itself as a reference in the sectorwith special focus on the marketing of wild red tuna from almadraba. Over the years, it has diversified its catalog with products such as cooked octopus, swordfish, yellowfin tuna, canned and salted fish.

Among its most innovative products, the ‘sea ham‘, developed in collaboration with chef Ángel León, which reflects his ability to combine tradition and innovation to respond to the demands of an increasingly competitive global market.

The expansion of the plant in the Free Zone represents a decisive step in the company internationalization strategy. With these improvements, the Cadiz firm is preparing to respond to the growing demand of international markets, at the same time reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and innovation, fundamental pillars for guarantee its leadership in the sector.