Can a company on the brink of collapse save VanMoof? The Italian-American Micromobility.com announced on Monday that it wanted to buy the bankrupt Dutch bicycle brand for an undisclosed amount. However, the question is whether Microbility.com, which rents and sells electric scooters and e-bikes, still has a right to exist.

The Amsterdam court declared VanMoof bankrupt on July 18. Things have been going badly for some time with the maker of the hip e-bikes, partly because the company had spent a lot of money on repairs. Broken bicycles could only be repaired at VanMoof itself, which led to long waiting times and many customer complaints.

VanMoof was founded in 2009 by brothers Taco and Ties Carlier. It has stores and customers in twenty cities in Europe, the United States and Japan and sold a total of some 200,000 bicycles. With its roughly 700 employees, it suffered a loss of 77.8 million euros in 2021. When the company could not find new investors to cover the shortfalls, it ran into acute problems this year.

When asked, trustee Jan Padberg confirms that Micromobility.com is a candidate for acquisition. Other than that, he doesn’t want to say much about it. “We will be keeping radio silence until further notice.”

IPO

Micromobility.com was founded in 2015 under the name Helbiz by the Italian Salvatore Palella. At that time, numerous new companies tried to piggyback on the success of taxi app Uber, then the most valuable start-up in the world. Helbiz specialized in shared scooters and expanded the range with bicycles.

It debuted on the US stock exchange two years ago. With this IPO, Helbiz wanted to raise money to expand its services, including a streaming service for the Italian second football division (Serie B). The company has since stopped that adventure.

Helbiz also poured millions of dollars into a series dark kitchens, city ​​center kitchens preparing meals for delivery sites. The company also came up with its own (failed) crypto coin. The HelbizCoin came up founder Palella a lawsuit from investors, who accused the company of fraud.

Share only worth 8 cents

Rising interest rates and economic headwinds from the war in Ukraine have hit Micromobility.com hard. Last year, the company posted $15.5 million in revenue, losing $82 million — about the same as VanMoof.

Shareholders have completely lost confidence in the share due to the confused strategy, the lawsuit and the more difficult economic conditions. The share price has been decimated from about $500 to about 8 cents. That means Micromobility.com is only worth $8 million on paper.

The company hopes to survive by recruiting other companies. On June 7, Micromobility announced a merger with US car rental service EVmo. VanMoof should be the next step. “We see the challenges the industry is currently facing, but we strongly believe in this industry’s ability to change,” said Micromobility CEO Salvatore Palella, explaining the offer for VanMoof.

According to the press release, the Dutch company fits perfectly with Micromobility.com’s “vision of the future of urban transport”.

With the cooperation of Rein Wieringa