Leaked documents obtained by Forbidden Stories, in a series of Story Killers articles, reveal the case of Eliminalia, a Spanish reputation management company that would have dedicated itself to persecute various digital media around the world that investigate cases of corruption or abuse.

The multinational company works for private clients, including politicians and businessmen. Among the cases in which Eliminalia has pressed to eliminate investigations, there are several Venezuelan media that contained names of different people in investigations of corruption cases.

The investigation carried out by Forbidden Stories in alliance with several international media, would reveal how the Spanish company Eliminalia resorts to various questionable strategies to pressure digital media to remove articles who investigate their defendants.

The first strategy used by the multinational is to claim infringement of the right of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European standard that seeks to regulate content on the Internet. However, according to the article, this law would be being abused to serve the purpose of the outlet removing the item.

The second strategy would be the company publishes a false article with the same content of the original article, but dated before the publication of the first one. What it does is fraudulently allows the company to claim for non-existent copyrights, because the false article would be dated before the original.

Eliminalia claims that its services remove “unwanted and misinformation” for clients under the argument that they have a “right to be forgotten”.

Despite this, some 50,000 internal documents leaked to Forbidden Stories contradict this version.

The files show how the Spanish company worked for con artists, corrupt politicians, spyware companies, torturers, convicted criminals, and other members of the illegal sectors worldwide.

In the case of Venezuela, among the digital media that have denounced pressure from Eliminalia is El Pitazo, El Estimulo, A Todo Momento, Runrun and Poderopedia.

El Pitazo showed images where Eliminalia would have sent emails to request that information be deleted referring to his defendants, alleging that they would be violating the right to honor, good name and oblivion.

In the case of Colombiathe Forbidden Stories special maintains that, in an undercover operation, it would have been discovered that Eliminalia promotes its services through a subsidiary to work on an electoral campaign in the country. The same would have happened in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

