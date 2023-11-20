The company that owns the Galaxy Leader ship, which the Yemeni Houthi group announced was seizing it, said that Houthi elements illegally boarded it via helicopter on Sunday, and it is now located in the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Reuters quoted Galaxy Maritime, a company registered on the Isle of Mano that owns the ship, in a statement on Monday: “All communications with the ship have been lost.”

“As a shipping company, we will not comment further on the political or geopolitical situation,” she added.

The Iran-backed Houthi group broadcast video footage on Monday, showing armed men descending from a helicopter and taking control of a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.

Iran distanced itself from the seizure of the ship, which the Houthi group says is Israeli, with mounting Western criticism of the attacks related to the Gaza events and fears of their further expansion. Israel denied that the ship belonged to it.