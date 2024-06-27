Kadokawa, the conglomerate that owns FromSoftwarethe development studio behind Elden Ring and Dark Souls, among its other titles, as well as the Anime News Network, has publicly revealed that it has suffered a cyber attack with related data theftadding that it is currently working on solutions to make its systems more secure.

In a long press release, it was explained that the site most affected by the attack was Nonico, a popular Japanese video sharing platform. All services were therefore suspended from 8 June, pending clarification of the situation. FromSoftware is never mentioned in the textso it is not clear whether there were problems there too. There are no official statements on the matter at this time.