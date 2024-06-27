Kadokawa, the conglomerate that owns FromSoftwarethe development studio behind Elden Ring and Dark Souls, among its other titles, as well as the Anime News Network, has publicly revealed that it has suffered a cyber attack with related data theftadding that it is currently working on solutions to make its systems more secure.
In a long press release, it was explained that the site most affected by the attack was Nonico, a popular Japanese video sharing platform. All services were therefore suspended from 8 June, pending clarification of the situation. FromSoftware is never mentioned in the textso it is not clear whether there were problems there too. There are no official statements on the matter at this time.
Continuous attacks
The ransomware group that perpetrated the attack posted a message claiming that it had succeeded download confidential company information, including employee personal information. Kadokawa Group said it has started investigations in collaboration with specialized companies, to clarify the extent of the theft, i.e. how much and which data was actually stolen.
The video game industry has never been impervious to cyber attacks. Rockstar Games and Insomniac Games can attest to this, having also suffered massive data thefts in the recent past. This is a big problem for the industry, in particular after the formation of large online communitieswhose data must be protected so as not to put them in danger.
We are therefore waiting for updates to find out more about the matter and what the actual extent of the attack is.
