Broadcasting of a basketball game with YBVR’s 360-degree cameras.

The final four of the Euroleague basketball is held behind closed doors at the end of the month in Cologne (Germany), but there will be fans who can sit next to Pau Gasol on the bench of FC Barcelona, ​​one of the participating teams. Others will prefer to follow the games from the stands or from the baskets. The 360 ​​degree and fisheye cameras that will be installed by the start-up Spanish Yerba Buena Virtual Reality (YBVR) in the Lanxess pavilion they will allow some 16,000 fans – just the capacity of the venue – to purchase virtual tickets to live an immersive experience in real time, as if they were right there.

The system has already teleported fans to tennis tournaments such as the Australian Open or the Mutua Madrid Open and American football competitions in the United States. “It’s like being there with the players,” says Héctor Prieto, from León, founder of the company in the fall of 2016 together with former Madrid tennis player Constantino Villar. YVBR had a turnover of one million dollars in 2020 (830,000 euros).

The great success of the company has been to adapt the video they record in 8K so that it reaches a virtual reality glasses or any other device – from a phone or an iPad to a desktop computer – in a 360-degree format and without latency: look Wherever the user looks, they will see exactly the same as if they were attending the chosen event live. The key has been the development of an algorithm that only sends the highest quality video right where the eyes are directed, while the rest of the panorama is at a lower resolution. As soon as the point of view changes, the technology adapts to send only the part we see in 8K. Hundreds of megabytes per second that have 5G at their base and that also relies on the cameras of the production companies that broadcast the events. By unifying the signal, it allows the fan to access the producer mode and choose from where they want to follow, for example, a tennis or basketball match while at the same time accessing statistics and replays.

“It sounds easy, but it has been a very complex job and patent,” says Prieto from his home in Atlanta, in the southeastern United States. His path has not been easy either. He and Villar participated in the development and launch of ONO, a firm that acquired Vodafone for 7.2 billion euros in 2014. A decade before this happened, in 2004, they had left there together to found their first company, HyC, dedicated to data-driven television, not cable networks. In three years they reached 100 employees and Ericsson bought them. Prieto was asked to travel to North America to develop the business. There he found a team that included Sebastián Amengual from Madrid and Víctor García from Mexico. Years later they created YBVR. “I had a fantastic salary in a multinational, vacations, family tranquility …, but I said yes and we launched,” he explains. First focused on virtual reality glasses and later on any device.

Héctor Prieto, founder of the company.

The pillars of the initiative —different degrees of immersion, ultra-low latency and the virtual ticket option— have accumulated an investment of 4.5 million dollars (3.7 million euros) since its inception. A third came in the last financing round, held at the end of 2020, where Telefónica – through the Wayra incubator – once again boosted YBVR as it did in 2018. The giant Verizon also entered. “Now we have much more solidity,” says Prieto. The firm, which already has 20 employees and headquarters in Madrid and Silicon Valley, as well as employees in Australia and Japan, expects to launch a new round of investment before the end of the year.

YBVR now targets the NBA, the WNBA, major tennis tournaments and sports such as golf, Formula 1 or bowling, of which 300 hours of competition will be broadcast in 2021. They look askance at the world of education and tourism, but they have opted for sports and walking to concerts, placing their cameras and microphones in strategic places. “You will be able to decide if you buy the ticket to go physically or do it virtually, and if you place yourself in the audience or next to the drummer or the singer,” says Prieto. In 2021, YBVR expects to exceed two million in turnover and begin to make a profit.