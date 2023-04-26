ispace announces possibility of Hakuto-R hard landing and mission failure

The Japanese module Hakuto-R launched to the Moon most likely made a hard landing, and therefore a successful lunar landing and communication were impossible. This is reported RIA News with reference to a press release from ispace, which is implementing the project.

According to the company, Hakuto-R was supposed to land on the lunar surface around 01:40 Japanese time (19:40 April 25 Moscow time). However, as of 08.00 (02.00 Moscow time) on April 26, the connection between the Mission Control Center and the module was lost, despite the fact that it should not have been lost after the lunar landing. “It has been determined that the success of the ninth phase of the mission is no longer achievable,” the report says.

Mission Control specialists confirmed that after the planned landing time, no data was received indicating that the module touched the lunar surface.

The company intends to improve technology readiness for subsequent missions in 2024 and 2025.

It was previously reported that communication with the module was lost when it was landing at about 16 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour) and descended to the last 33 feet (10 meters).

The Japanese module Hakuto-R with the Arab rover Rashid was launched to the Moon in December 2022 using the Falcon 9 launch vehicle of the American company SpaceX. The launch was postponed several times.