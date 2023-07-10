Equasis: Russia has lost the vast majority of the “shadow” oil tanker fleet

By the beginning of July 2023, Russia had lost most of the “shadow” tanker fleet for oil transportation. To date, Gatik Ship Management operates only four ships, having lost access to several dozen vehicles in a few months, informs Bloomberg, citing the international marine database Equasis.

In April, an Indian firm helping Moscow transport crude oil by sea under international sanctions had a fleet of 42 tankers. However, by July, the number had decreased by 38 vessels amid loss of access to vehicle insurance due to violation of the G7 countries’ ban on the transportation of Russian oil worth more than $60 per barrel. Shortly thereafter, Gatik vessels lost their own vessel classification from Lloyd’s Register, a key service that validates basic technical standards.

Despite this, ships that are no longer commercially operated by Gatik continue to carry Russian oil. They are currently controlled by various foreign firms whose ownership structure remains unknown. At the same time, analysts cannot yet predict what fate will await these ships in the foreseeable future.

Possible problems with the transportation of Russian oil by ships operated by Gatik were reported at the end of May. Then it was about the risk of deprivation of certification of 21 ships against the background of violation of the sanctions regime. Appropriate certificates from the British company Lloyd’s Register are required to obtain shipping insurance and enter ports.