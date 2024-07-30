Among the benefits of working in major companies in the United States is the possibility that the employer sponsor the permanent residence card, or green card, To their workersand one company stood out in recent years for its great number of documents he submitted along with a salary that exceeds US$200,000 per year.

According to the criteria of

Although finding a stable job in the United States can be a challenge for many foreign citizens, others greatly benefit from the opportunities that Provided by recognized companies through green card sponsorshipwhich allows you to work and reside in the territory legally.

Through a report presented by the site MyVisaJobs A list is available highlighting companies that have issued green card certifications over the past four years, and The Roku company stands out from the rest for the high salaries its employees receive.

From 2020 to 2022, The company submitted 212 labor certifications for green cardsand Only 20 of the requests were denied.The salary in the mentioned years had important variations, since in 2021 it was US$218,882, and in the following year it reached US$257,747.

Along those lines, During 2023, he submitted 56 certifications for a green card, with an estimated salary of US$317,900the highest of all the companies on the list.

The profile of green card applicants at the highest-paying company

The report shows that of the immigrants who applied for a green card at the aforementioned company, Most of them were originally from India (171), followed by citizens from China (23); Canada (4); Ukraine (4); Taiwan (2); Russia (2); Mexico (2); Israel (1); France (1); Costa Rica (1); and Australia (1).

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years. Photo:United States Secretary of State Share

In addition, 139 had a master’s degree, while 63 had a bachelor’s degree, seven applicants had a doctorate, two were associates, and one had only a bachelor’s degree. In this regard, 208 were admitted through the H-1B visa2 through the O-1 and another 2 through the L-1 document.