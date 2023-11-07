“On November 30, we secretly released the first version of ChatGPT online for research purposes. It went well,” company president Sam Altman joked.

“We now have about 100 million active users every week,” he added during a conference held in San Francisco and broadcast live on the Internet.

These millions of people use ChatGPT to write messages, request a recipe, or invent a story to tell their children, which the robot can then read to them.

Users subscribing to the interface will soon be able to benefit from more advanced features, by creating their own chatbot, without even having to know how to program.

On Monday, OpenAI launched what it called “GPTs,” which are tools that “can, for example, help learn the rules of any board game or teach mathematics to children.”

Among the examples the company has put online are a “Laundry Buddy” that can be “asked about everything, about stains, washing machine settings, washing and sorting clothes,” or another feature called “Negotiator” that can help the user “advocate for their interests and get better results.” “.

Super powers

These chatbots rely on “OpenAI” language models (the underlying technology of generative AI), instructions and documentation provided by the chatbot creator (similar to the rules of a game).

Observers see generative artificial intelligence as a revolutionary turning point similar to what happened with the emergence of the Internet, as this technology allows the production of texts, images and sounds based on a simple request in everyday language.

For many followers, this technology will particularly enable the creation of personal agents who will assist humans in their personal and professional lives.

“As artificial intelligence gradually becomes more ubiquitous, we will all have superpowers on demand,” Sam Altman said.

The unprecedented success of ChatGPT, and the concerns raised by generative artificial intelligence, has led the company’s 38-year-old president to hold meetings with heads of state in 2023.

On Monday, Altman reiterated his confidence in the ability of artificial intelligence in the future to grant emancipatory capabilities to everyone, “on a scale we have never seen before.”

“We will be able to do more, innovate more, and get more,” he said.

In addition to GPT, OpenAI’s ads primarily targeted the more than 2 million developers who use its technologies to create applications powered by generative AI.

Altman unveiled “GPT4 Turbo”, a new model that is able to take elements of context into account to a greater extent while answering user questions, and is trained on newer data and at lower costs.

The API is gaining more multimedia capabilities (including visualization, audio, etc.).

OpenAI currently plans to cover legal costs in the event of prosecution for intellectual property infringement, as is the case with Google and Microsoft.

Expert Yuri Wormser said that the main announcement issued by “OpenAI” is related to personal agents.

He pointed out that “these initiatives are similar to what Meta recently announced,” referring to the generative artificial intelligence software attached to personalities, which the social media giant launched this fall.

These new features aim to allow OpenAI to remain at the forefront in the field of generative artificial intelligence by competing with companies such as Google and Amazon, according to the analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Wormser added that Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, the world leaders in cloud computing, where AI training takes place, “have APIs for many major language models and will undoubtedly release similar tools later.”

Tech giants are in a frantic race to deploy this technology, with new tools for their search engines, platforms, and productivity programs.

Microsoft, the maker of the Windows operating system, has returned to the forefront of the technology scene thanks to its significant investments in OpenAI.

“We love you,” Microsoft President Satya Nadella said Monday to Sam Altman.

“I’m excited about the idea of ​​building general artificial intelligence together,” Altman replied, referring to the long-term “OpenAI” project that seeks to create artificial intelligence with cognitive capabilities superior to those possessed by humans.