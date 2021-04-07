Among the unsuspected decisions that accelerated the coronavirus pandemic, the one made by the wind multinational Siemens Gamesa for its factories in Spain does not take your recently laid off employees out of amazement: He proposed to them to rehire them, for nine months, to train the workers who, for a lower salary, will occupy the positions that they have just forcibly left.

Gamesa, one of the most competitive companies in the manufacture of wind power blades, closed its headquarters in Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha) and in As Somozas (La Coruña) to move to Portugal.

Dismissed about 270 workers to those who are now proposing to apply as volunteers to train new employees and start up the Portuguese factory.

“It is a pure and simple demoralization. They want to take advantage of the knowledge of these people with specialized labor to train people in other countries ”, he tells Clarion Sergio López, president of the works council – the internal commission that represents the company’s workers – of Siemens Gamesa in As Somozas, Sergio López, of the General Union of Workers Union.

Gamesa’s wind power in Zaragoza, Spain. AFP photo

“Now they intend to move the plant to Portugal and Brazil and they want the people specialized in the factory, which has been open for about 25 years, to move with four-month trial conditions and then move to the working conditions of Portugal, which is a neighboring country but where the salaries are different”, Adds the delegate.

According to López, Gamesa’s proposal, which has no antecedents, is offensive but is not objectionable from the labor law: “It has no legal problems. You are in the same group but you become part of another factory -he explains-. It’s 9 months and then you have the option to take the collective dismissal. But most people won’t”.

Gamesa put, in the beginning, about a hundred relocation places for former employees of yours interested in moving to the factory that will start operating in Portugal at the end of May. “Some showed up but they rejected all of them,” says López. At the headquarters in Brazil, where the blade models to be manufactured are older, 17 people will go. “

The factory that operated in Cuenca for two decades was dedicated to the repair of wind turbine blades, an activity “unique in Spain”, according to its workers, but which is becoming less and less profitable in the wind market, where the breakdown is replaced by a replacement and not by a fix.

In the case of the Galician headquarters, Gamesa was dedicated there to manufacture blades that, according to the company’s management, are no longer sold in the market because the number of mills tends to be reduced and opt for larger blades.

“We are highly educated people and what was always sought was the continuity of the Somozas plant, which has never lost. It has been competitive, but these large companies do not care about quality, they only look at the final price of the product ”, laments the delegate.

Madrid. Correspondent