São Paulo, 3rd – The founder of consultancy Galeazzi e Associados, Claudio Galeazzi, died on the night of Thursday, 2nd. The businessman led the restructuring of large companies, such as Pão de Açúcar, in 2007; BRF, in 2013; and Americanas, in the late 1990s.

Galeazzi had been away from leading and managing his consultancy for 15 years and was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago.

In a note, the company founded by him and now managed by his son, Luiz Galeazzi, communicated the death. “Although he has been away from the leadership and management of Galeazzi & Associados for the last 15 years, he has always been present, being a pillar of our commitment to ethics, transparency and professionalism, values ​​planted by him in our culture”, says the statement.

Consultants in the retail area classify the manager as “one of the biggest, if not the biggest, professional in the reorganization and recovery of retail companies”.

Despite being known for making layoffs during restructurings, people who worked closely with him or who were familiar with his work say they admire the professional.

The communiqué from Galeazzi e Associados says that the businessman was “one of the greatest managers of his time, being recognized for his ability to recover and guarantee the longevity of some of the largest companies in this country, both in the role of executive and that of consultant and adviser”.

Cláudio leaves his wife, Renata, his two children, Luiz Cláudio (CEO of Galeazzi) and Daniela, his stepsons Victor, Ricardo and Gustavo, and five granddaughters, Camila, Maria Julia, Maria Eduarda, Maria Helena and Maria Antônia.