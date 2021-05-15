Sabic assures that it applies “sufficient prevention measures” on groundwater and that it does not put health at risk LV CARTAGENA. Saturday, May 15, 2021, 02:35



Sabic denied yesterday, to questions from THE TRUTH, any “possible relationship of its activity with an alleged contamination by lead and chromium of the aquifers”, since “it does not use lead or chromium in its production process.” In addition, «it has in its facilities sufficient prevention and control measures aimed at avoiding any type of