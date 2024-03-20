The large outdoor plaza in front of the 303 Second Street office complex in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood is deserted. The terraces of the cafes and restaurants at the bottom of the glittering office buildings with hip, young tech companies are empty. No one sits on the many benches around the fountain.

Rachel Bannister (27) and Robbie Bernal (32) can partly explain that peace. When they leave the office complex after working hours, they say they come to the office in 'SoMa' at most one day a week. “It is a beautiful place and I feel safe in this neighborhood because of the 24-hour security, but working from home is simply more convenient,” says Bannister, who works for meal delivery platform DoorDash. “It's wonderful to be able to decide for myself when I come here.” Bernal, designer at home buying site Opendoor, agrees. “Most consultations already took place online. I hardly ever come to the office.”

Social media platform Reddit also has its headquarters here. The company, which makes its stock market debut on Thursday, left the Mid-Market district last year, where it rented more than 7,200 square meters in an impressive building on Market Street. Until recently, it was one of the best-known tech offices in the city, with tenants such as Uber, Block, Square and WeWork. But like Reddit, those tenants have left.

In SoMa, Reddit now leases 4,300 square feet, 40 percent less than before. The reason for this shrinkage is twofold. In the fall of 2020, the company gave its 2,000 employees more freedom to work remotely. And last June a round of layoffs followed for 5 percent of the staff, approximately ninety employees. Reddit, like many other tech companies, had a tailwind during the corona pandemic, but then a recession loomed and they had to take a step back.

In addition, the significantly reduced attractiveness of the city center plays a role. The nuisance caused by homeless people and addicts has been great for years. When the sun has set and the Urban Alchemy neighborhood watchmen have left, this part of the city changes into an almost surreal world. Drugs are openly dealt on the streets, people relieve themselves, and you see addicts wandering around heavily intoxicated, ignoring red traffic lights and spouting gibberish. Not a place where your employees like to be after working hours.

AI hype

Reddit has postponed an IPO several times in recent years. The fact that it believes the time is now ripe is mainly due to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). This pushes tech shares and stock market indices to great heights. Reddit, which suffered a loss of $91 million on $804 million in revenue last year, hopes to ride on that enthusiasm. It now mainly sells advertisements, but wants to capitalize on the AI ​​hype by selling the millions of messages and comments from users to AI companies that work on the basis of large language models, such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Makers of AI models are particularly interested in this content from Reddit because they are conversations between 'real' people and are therefore very valuable for chatbots, for example. Although the messages are public, it delivers without permission scrape of information on the internet poses potential copyright issues for AI companies.

Little noise

Reddit entered into the first contracts for such data licenses earlier this year. They had a combined value of $203 million, according to the mandatory information form that the company filed with the American stock exchange watchdog SEC at the end of February. This year, Reddit expects to earn at least $66.4 million from those licenses. Belongs to the customers tech giant Google. Google's Vice President Rajan Patel praised the unique role of Reddit as a platform with an “incredible breadth of authentic, human conversations and experiences.”

The fact that Reddit is now going public after years of speculation about this does not cause much commotion in Silicon Valley. Kyle Stanford, venture capital researcher at financial data agency PitchBook: “There is more excitement about that move in the media than here among investors and entrepreneurs.”

Stanford points out that Reddit as a whole is worth a maximum of $6.5 billion, based on the stock's expected initial price (between $31 and $34). That's 35 percent less than the $10 billion the company was valued at when it last raised money from private investors in 2021. “Reddit is a strong brand and their AI revenue model is a good move. But apart from that, Reddit is a mid-sized social media company that sells ads and loses a lot of money. Even if Reddit's IPO is very successful, it won't immediately open the floodgates here.”

IPO not always beneficial

More time is needed for IPOs that Silicon Valley is eagerly awaiting, such as those of fintech company Stripe (recently valued at $65 billion) and software company Databricks ($43 billion). They have raised a lot of capital from private investors and do not see any benefits from a stock exchange listing for the time being. This involves a lot of administrative hassle and mandatory publication of company figures, with investors expecting a certain growth or profit per quarter instead of, for example, high expenditure on innovation.

Another disadvantage of an IPO is that a company's share can become a plaything for investors. This happened at the beginning of 2021 with the ailing American game store chain GameStop, via Reddit itself. Speculators anticipating a bankruptcy bet their money on a further decline in GameStop shares. But rebellious Reddit users managed to reverse the trend: via the subreddit WallStreetBets they called on them to buy GameStop shares. This happened en masse, causing the price to rise and the speculating short sellers to suffer a large loss on their positions.

With its name recognition and – given previous valuations – relatively low 'entry price', Reddit hopes to attract a lot of interest from small investors. What is striking about the IPO is that almost 1.8 million shares – 8 percent of the 22 million available shares – are reserved for moderators and users of the platform. A smart move, says Stanford: “It's a show of good will; this way they can participate in Reddit's growth. We've seen in recent years what subreddits can do to stocks. The last thing the company wants to do is antagonize loyal users.”

Numbers About Reddit

1 billion More than 1 billion messages and 16 billion comments have been posted on Reddit since its inception in 2005. 70 million Last year average visits 70 million people visit the website every day13 million more than the year before. 450,000 Sun 450,000 Dutch people use the app daily. A modest number compared to Facebook (6.6 million) or Instagram (5 million). $31-$34 Reddit's expected launch price is between 31 and 34 dollars per share, with a maximum valuation of $6.5 billion.