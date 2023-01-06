The theft of about 350 chairs. That is the trigger, according to the company responsible for the contract, Romian Producciones, of the incidents that occurred this Thursday during the Three Kings Parade in the city of Murcia. It must be remembered that dozens of families showed their anger before the event and threatened to block the parade if the problem was not solved: the lack of seats that they had previously paid for. The resolution of this setback led to an hour’s delay in the departure of the royal entourage. “We quickly started up our supply truck to replace the missing chairs, which were concentrated in two points, at the end of the route and next to the authorities’ box, in Juan Carlos I,” Antonio Jiménez, manager, explained to LA VERDAD from the dealership.

Jiménez also complained that all this work was hindered by the fact that “people outside this company set up rows of illegal chairs to do business, along about 100 meters, whose removal we had to demand the Local Police. However, Jiménez defended that quantitatively, the incidents were anecdotal. «We are talking about 17,500 chairs, distributed along 2,500 linear meters, and of which 98% of which were sold ‘online’; the problems barely reached 2%”, added Jiménez, while urging the City Council to contribute with improvements in the field of the organization. «Despite this complex device, we did not get to ride until 3 in the afternoon and some points were not closed to traffic until 4:15 p.m.; we need more time », he added.

However, he valued “the work that is being done by the City Council to modernize these events.” «Formerly everything was sold by hand and in B; Now everything is done in A, online, and with a QR assigned to each location, and with more than 70 registered workers,” he added, noting that changes like these, “that are on the right track, lead to errors,” of which they are aware and seek to correct. However, he claimed to understand “the discontent” at the incidents in such a sensitive event and aimed at children, even more so given the precedents found last Easter and Spring Festival.

He showed, however, his surprise at the announcement by the Murcia City Council that the contract will be terminated, a circumstance approved weeks ago, and the announcement that “legal action will be taken” against them. «And what are they going to claim from us? I don’t know what actions they are going to take”, Jiménez added, stressing that the termination of the contract has been appealed through administrative channels and that Romian understands that “until a new specification is put out to tender, the installation of the chairs for the parades will It’s still up to us.”

García Rex: “Some of us had doubts”



After the incidents of this Thursday, from Podemos, La Glorieta was asked for responsibilities, asking for resignations and focusing their gaze, especially, on the mayor of Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex. The councilor pointed out, for his part, this Friday to LA VERDAD that “we understand the anger of the citizens because for us it has also been an absolute disappointment.” Thus, he pointed out that, “personally, I am going to propose an exemplary sanction against this company and in the face of the Spring Festival we will look for another concessionaire that is completely solvent and that guarantees us that everything will be perfectly organized, as the citizens deserve.” of Murcia”.

García Rex reported that, “although some of us had doubts, after the allegations made by the concessionaire company after the Burial of the Sardine and since there was no problem in Moros y Cristianos, the Corporation gave the go-ahead and we trusted that it would go well. In fact, we have been on top and talked to them several times this week to make sure that everything was in order from the different councils.

«Unfortunately, they have failed again and the City Council will take legal action against the concessionaire company for having failed so many Murcians and, above all, so many children in this way. We apologize. Of course it was the last thing we wanted on this special night, “concluded the mayor of the branch.