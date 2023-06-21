A member of the US Coast Guard, this Tuesday at the base of the corps in Boston. JOSEPH PREZIOSO (AFP)

Stockton Rush, executive director of OceanGate, was warned in 2018 by about thirty representatives of the submersible vehicle sector that the company’s “current experimental approach” could cause problems “from minor to catastrophic,” according to the newspaper. The New York Times, who had access to the letter. Rush is one of the five passengers on the Titanthe submersible that on Sunday began the immersion towards the remains of the titanic, 4,000 meters deep in North Atlantic waters, and whose trace was lost less than two hours after submerging. It is not known whether OceanGate, which had organized several trips to the bottom of the sea and two to the wreck of the liner, responded to the warning signal from the industry, which made no secret of its “unanimous concern” about the ship’s design and certification procedures. of it, reports the newspaper.

From Boston, the base of the rescue operations, an international team races against the clock to locate the small 6.5-meter submarine and rescue its five occupants alive: the American Rush, then commander; one French, one British and two Pakistanis – runs out as the hours go by and the air inside the ship is consumed. In the early afternoon of this Tuesday, there were 40 hours of “breathable air” left, reported the captain of the first district of the Coast Guard Jamie Frederick, while warning that the search has not yielded “any results” at the moment. ”. The period ends at six in the morning (local time, noon in mainland Spain) on Thursday. Canada and France are collaborating with the United States in the search.

Carl Schuster, a retired US Navy captain, explained to the newspaper The Wall Street Journal that many of the private submersible crews are ex-military with training in emergency response, including how to drop ballast to refloat the vessel. Under normal emergency protocols, the crew would attempt to communicate with vessels on the surface and fail to release ballast until the sub surfaced. Experts are considering four hypotheses for the event: a fire, a blackout or a flood, or that it had become entangled in something.

Schuster explained that some submersibles have a transmitting buoy. In an emergency, the crew would release the buoy so that it would surface and send a signal to rescue teams. The sailor added that the sonar usually used by the coast guard would not be able to detect the submarine if it is at the bottom of the ocean. If the submarine is unable to surface on its own, “getting anything out of that depth is a challenge” for rescue teams, who will likely need an unmanned underwater vehicle with highly-skilled operators, such as the one France has sent. Hence the technical complexity of the rescue, which is added to the time period. The US Army has a bathyscaphe for such an eventuality, but its range is significantly shorter than the depth at which the Titan would be.

OceanGate, founded in 2009 by Rush, is an example of the growing interest in extreme tourism. The Washington-based company owns three submersibles, including the Titan, who have completed more than 200 deep-sea dives, according to their website. OceanGate made two trips to the wreckage titanic in 2021 and 2022. An extreme scientific excursion, as the company describes it, out of the ordinary and with the attraction of making a dive of only two and a half hours in the wreck of the titanic, the ocean liner that sank in 1912 when it struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage between Southampton and New York, with more than 2,200 people on board, 1,500 of whom drowned. It was one of the biggest transportation disasters of the 20th century. His remains were found in 1985..

The US Coast Guard reported that the Polar Princethe mother ship that towed the submersible from the port of San Juan in Newfoundland (Canada), some 700 kilometers away, to the submersion area, lost contact with the Titan approximately one hour and 45 minutes after the dive. The US Coast Guard, one of the branches of the armed forces, then sent two C-130 aircraft to the area, about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod (Massachusetts, on the northeast coast of the United States) and about 4,000 meters deep. A third C-130 was scheduled to join the search this Tuesday. The Canadian coast guard has mobilized a plane and a ship, while France is contributing a ship, the Atalante, equipped with an underwater robot capable of explorations at great depth. The US Navy could be mobilized if necessary, according to the White House National Security Council spokesman.

Rush was the commander of the submersible. With previous experience as an aviation pilot, in 2021, on the occasion of the first dive in the wreck of the titanicexplained to the agency PA that the voyage was a scientific mission intended to document the slow deterioration of the wreck. “The ocean is taking them away, and we need to document it before it all disappears or becomes unrecognizable,” he said. In another interview last year with New York Timesthe businessman stated that the high-resolution images obtained in the guided tours of the titanic could benefit researchers. He also defended the safety of the submersible, although, he stressed, nothing is without risk. “What worries me the most are the things that prevent me from reaching the surface: ledges, fishing nets, danger of entanglement,” he told last year. CBSNewsadding that a good pilot can avoid those dangers.

