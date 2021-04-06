Jeff Bezos’ richest man’s company Amazon has found itself at the center of a scandal after illegally firing two workers for criticizing management and promoting the climate agenda, according to the New York Times.

Employees Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa urged the company to reduce its negative impact on the climate, and also spoke about poor working conditions. “We fired these employees not because they publicly talked about working conditions and safety, but rather because of repeated violations of internal policies,” – said a spokesman for Amazon.

Although Amazon’s $ 15 an hour rate is double the federal minimum, working conditions are coming under increased scrutiny. For example, the union stated that workers face undue pressure. Now the National Labor Relations Board suspects Amazon of unfair labor practices.

Earlier it was reported about the confrontation of Bezos with employees of the company, who want to create a union. In recent weeks, Amazon has tried to dissuade employees from supporting the union. Anti-union strategies range from handing out “Vote no” badges to messages to workers saying “the union cannot promise you anything.” Many employers in the United States fear that unions will cut profits and affect company autonomy.