Snofokk, the company in Spain owned by Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as the rubius, it lost more than 258,900 euros last year, according to the accounts deposited by the company in the Mercantile Registry, to which El PAÍS has had access. Last year, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid ruled that the youtuber —which announced its transfer to Andorra in 2021— invoiced income through this company in 2013 and thus paid corporate tax, instead of doing so by personal income tax, which is more burdensome.

The company, established in 2013 under the name “ELRUBIUS OMG” —name of Doblas’ main YouTube channel—, went from earning 365,284.29 euros in 2021 to posting losses of 258,909.56 last year. Its income, of more than 1.2 million euros, fell by more than 44%. The corporate purpose of the company encompasses all the activities of a youtuber: among others, it contemplates the production and distribution of audiovisual content, “the development, management and direction of artistic careers”, as well as “licensing, exploitation and management” of copyright and intellectual property rights.

Last year the company went from having a current liability —short-term debts— of more than 1.6 million euros to 32,000 euros. It reduced its debt with the Administration by more than 110,000 euros, to 13,278 euros. The most relevant movement reflected in the accounts is the investment of more than 697,926 euros in Banco Sabadell promissory notes, which account for almost all of the company’s financial investments.

In its ruling of October last year, the TSJ of Madrid considered that, in 2013, the year the company was established, it invoiced income through the company to, in a technique used by athletes and artists, pay Corporation Tax, which has lower rates than personal income tax, instead of declaring as income from work, with much higher progressive rates.

Snofokk declared an income of more than 230,000 euros that year, and paid the youtuber 98,760 euros for the provision of services. The Tax Agency carried out a verification and concluded that Mr. Nicholas —the pseudonym with which the sentence, advanced by eldiario.esreferred to the rubius— “constituted the essential element of the provision of the corresponding service”, and that the price of the related transaction agreed between the company and him did not adjust to the normal market value.

the rubius He is one of the largest creators of content in Spanish in the world, which generates an income for him. On his YouTube channels, he accumulates more than 50 million subscribers. And how streamer, is one of the most watched in the world on the Twitch platform. In January 2021 he announced that he was joining other youtubers and spanish streamers and moved to Andorra, where the tax burden is lower: in the Principality, income over 40,000 euros is taxed at a maximum rate of 10%. “Obviously [pagar menos impuestos] It is a plus, but if it were only for that reason, I would have left many years ago,” Doblas said in a statement.

Thus, with its change of tax domicile and with the Treasury after its tax scheme, the company’s activity is far from its initial objective, and this is reflected in its accounts: its assets were reduced to less than half last year —from 3.2 million euros to 1.3 million—, with a notable reduction in cash. In 2021 he sold the headquarters for 140,000 euros and in 2022 he sold the company vehicle.

