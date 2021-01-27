European sources confirmed today, Wednesday, that AstraZeneca withdrew from a crisis meeting with European Union officials over delayed vaccine shipments.

The sources reported that the member states and the European Commission called on the company to study the decision carefully.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at six and a half local time (1730 GMT), with the aim of resolving the dispute with the Commission, European capitals and the British-Swedish company.

And last week, the company announced that there were major problems at a production site, which would severely limit the volume of the first shipments of the Coronavirus vaccine to the European bloc, and the company’s explanations have not satisfied the European Union so far.

The European Commission now expects to receive 31 million doses of the vaccine by next March instead of 80 million doses.