The company advertising the job of “preparing sandwiches”, which targeted citizens, confirmed that there was a typographical error behind publishing its advertisement, which sparked angry reactions due to the nature of the vacancy.

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stressed in a statement, yesterday, that the target of the decision to raise the rate of 2% of citizens working in private sector companies that include 50 employees or more, is the skilled jobs, pointing out that it closely monitors the companies’ procedures regarding the quality of the jobs offered. .

Many people exchanged an apology for the “prepared sandwiches” advertisement, attributed to the same company, confirming that it included a translation error.

And in detail; Recently, citizens circulated through social media platforms, an advertisement published by a group working in the restaurant sector, about a vacant “sandwich maker” job for citizens, stressing that such advertisements are not related to the skilled jobs announced by the government, which aims to raise the rates of settlement in the private sector, demanding The need to control and audit job advertisements published by private sector companies.

Salma Saif asked, “Is the motive behind publishing such low jobs, is the lack of administrative, financial and technical jobs, until it comes to announcing a vacancy for a sandwich attendant?”

She added, “The work in itself is not a defect, but it is unreasonable to specify one job for a citizen in a global company, which is one of the lowest jobs, and it was possible to publish more than one vacancy. Is it intended to fill blank spaces to achieve the required localization rate, or is the company serious about dealing?” With the decision on the percentage of Emiratisation?”

Huda Al Ali said: “The job may be acceptable if the citizen works in his (business) of his own,” stressing that “announcing a vacancy for a non-skilled job is unacceptable, and the announcing party must be held accountable, because it did not abide by the government’s decision to raise the percentage of Emiratisation in jobs.” skill.”

Khaled bin Amer emphasized that “every profession has its respect, as long as it is respected and a person earns his livelihood from it, but does the job environment and salary suit the Emirati citizen?” He added, “Through my experience in the field of Emiratisation, these companies are trying to take advantage of government support for citizens and benefit from it.”

Aisha Muhammad said, “I expect that the number of citizens seeking work with higher and secondary qualifications, and even those who have not completed their education, can be absorbed in skilled jobs, because it does not exceed a few thousand, which represents a very small percentage compared to the jobs available in the country that appear in the labor market.” .

Sorour Muhammad believed that “such jobs are acceptable if their salaries are remunerative,” calling on the competent authorities to conduct a census of available office jobs in private sector employers, and limit the number of citizens in them, to provide vacancies for them within these jobs.

And Abed Al Balushi stated that “the advertised job is acceptable as an advertisement, and if the person does not fit this job, he should not apply for it, as it may suit another person.”

Amina Al-Ali suggested that the concerned government agencies monitor the jobs that need citizens to work in them, and that priority be given to appointing citizens of the country.

For its part, the advertising company apologized in an official statement for what it described as a “typographical error” in an advertisement it recently broadcast for job opportunities available to national cadres in the profession of “preparing sandwiches.”

In its apology, the company confirmed that the advertisement of the inappropriate job title resulted from a typographical error and a mistranslation by a marketing company, which led to unintentional confusion, confirming that the advertisement was withdrawn and the announcing company held accountable.

It also affirmed that it is committed to all the state’s directions in supporting citizens and providing them with suitable skilled jobs in its various brands at the state level.

And the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a statement confirming that the Cabinet’s decision to raise the percentage of 2% of citizens working in private sector companies that include 50 employees or more is concerned with skilled jobs.

She explained that she closely monitors the procedures followed by companies with regard to Emiratisation, and the quality of jobs offered.

