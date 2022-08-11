The company Actúa, Servicios y Medio Ambiente SL will be in charge of maintaining the landscaped areas of the coastal towns of the Mar Menor. This was agreed yesterday by the Contracting Committee of the Cartagena City Council, which was chaired by the Councilor for Contracting and Heritage, María Amoraga. The contract is already being formalized, so that the works will begin throughout the month of September, according to municipal sources.

The technical proposal of the company, which was presented, in an open procedure, together with four others, has been the best valued by the municipal technical services of Parks and Gardens, including a discount percentage of the tender offer and the supply of species vegetables and trees that has been the maximum offered.

Other issues that have been taken into account when scoring the offers have been those related to environmental quality, such as the work plan and the vehicles and machinery. In addition to the vegetation management plan, the conclusion has been reached that the company Actúa satisfies the City Council’s claims on all these points.

Citizen complaints



The maintenance of these green areas was one of the main complaints that the residents of the coastal towns, such as Los Urrutias and Los Nietos, had, where the care was scarce and deficient, as the neighbors have denounced on several occasions. Also in the council of El Algar. This is one of the reasons that has led them to set up a neighborhood association to ask the Cartagena City Council to create a Minor Local Entity. Their intention is to manage this type of services, because they believe that in this way their garden areas can present a better image.