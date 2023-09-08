Arrested the partner of Alina Cozac, the woman found lifeless in an apartment in Pescara: she did not die of natural causes

He had led to believe that his partner had died of natural causes, but the results of the autopsy performed on the lifeless body of Alina Cozacwho died in an apartment in Villa Raspa di Spoltore (Pescara) last January, have brought out another truth.

8 months have passed and the suspects of the investigators, born following the marks that Alina Cozac had on her neck, have found confirmation. The woman did not die of a sudden illness, as her partner had told. The autopsy revealed that the cause of her death was attributable to violent mechanical asphyxiation from strangulation.

The 40-year-old lost her life at the hands of someone and the finger was immediately pointed at her 47-year-old companion Mirko DeMartinis. At the time they were living together in the Pescara apartment and it was the man who alarmed the emergency services and led them to believe that their partner was died of natural causes.

The call of Alina Cozac’s partner

The phone call recorded at 4 at night on January 22nd, shows a desperate man asking for help for his partner, who has suddenly fallen ill. In a short time, the 118 health workers rush to the scene and find Alina lifeless on the bed. They try to revive her for some time, but in the end they have no choice but to declare her dead. There is nothing more to do.

After 8 months, the coroners filed the final report. No illness, the woman was strangled. No sign of defense, which is why the investigators believe that Mirko De Martinis has it taken by surprise while he was in bed. The elements identified by the experts suggest that she died as a result of one strong pressure on the neck by the forearm or knee of the one who ended his life. The investigations also revealed that the 40-year-old had confessed to her family and friends her intention to end that relationship.