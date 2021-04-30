A headquarters of the Tax Agency.

Corporate tax collection suffered a bump in the year of the pandemic, like most of the other major tax figures in the tax system. In this tax, more than a third of what was paid in 2019 was lost, up to 15,858 million, according to the Annual Collection Report published this Thursday by the Tax Agency. It is the lowest income figure in 20 years. The document also reflects that the effective rate paid on profits stood at 8.3% – 19.4% on the tax base – compared to the legal rate of 25%.

The Tax Agency offers in its report a double calculation of the effective rate paid in corporation tax: on the accounting result and on the tax base. The first reflects the ratio between collection and profits, and this includes dividends received by subsidiaries abroad, which are already taxed in the countries where they operate at the rate established in those jurisdictions, and losses from previous years, which allow paying less taxes in successive years. The second method, which companies consider more orthodox, takes into account the basis on which the tax is paid after making a series of adjustments, such as deductions and exemptions – for the double taxation of dividends and the compensation of negative bases, for example -, which lower the accounting result.

In both cases, the effective rate has fallen compared to the beginning of the Agency’s statistical series, which begins in 1995. But the decline in the calculated rate on profits has led to a much greater collapse. While the effective rate on the tax base stood at 22% in 1995, compared to the current 19.4%, that calculated on the accounting result has fallen from 19.1% to 8.3%, almost 11 percentage points from difference, although it has risen slightly compared to 2019 (7.8%). Much of this difference is explained by the internationalization of companies since then. Many companies now obtain most of their harvest from their foreign affiliates.

The Agency’s report also breaks down how much the companies that make up large consolidated groups paid, in this case with data from 2019. The effective rate they bore on profits was 5.11%, well below the legal rate in force in Spain — 25%. % in general, 30% for oil companies and banks—, compared to 12.24% for companies that are not integrated into groups.

The decrease in the rates paid by companies can also be seen from another perspective, comparing the profits with the tax base of different years. In 2020, according to the results of the Agency, the positive accounting result exceeded 212,000 million. The tax base stood at 90,709 million, a result similar to that of 2014, but then the benefits were lower by more than 10%.

“The uneven evolution of profits, tax base and accrued tax shows the process of slow erosion that occurs in the effective rate,” says the report published this Thursday. In 2020, corporate profits fell 26% compared to the previous year due to the severe blow of the pandemic, and the large consolidated groups took the worst blow: their profits fell 44%. The tax bases fell 18%; Tax revenue from corporate tax, meanwhile, decreased by more than 33%. This bump is much higher than the total drop in collection, of 8.8%, which was not higher – GDP fell by 10.8% – mainly thanks to the ERTE cushion and the rise in public salaries and pensions , which kept rents afloat.

Race to the bottom

This downward trend in corporate tax, both in nominal and effective rates, is not exclusive to Spain. The average rate in the countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) fell from 32.2% to 23.2% between 2000 and 2020. The reason for this decrease is explained by increasing globalization and digitization of companies, seeking legal tricks to lower their tax bill by shifting benefits to lower-tax jurisdictions. At the same time, the States have lowered their nominal rates in an attempt to retain revenue.

This race to the bottom has become a puzzle for the countries, which have seen their revenue from this tax decrease. The debate has come to the fore with the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House. The new US president has proposed to implement a minimum type of companies at a global level and seek a formula for the largest multinationals to pay where they generate profits.