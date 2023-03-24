Hi-Tech Mail.ru: the cost of the iPhone 12 mini has dropped to 45 thousand rubles in Russia

iPhone 12 mini fell in price on the Russian market. About it informs edition Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the catalog of the portal, the cost of the device presented in 2020 has decreased to 45 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the device was valued at least 70 thousand rubles – thus, the gadget fell in price by about 35 percent.

The compact iPhone 12 mini received a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The device has an A14 Bionic processor, 4 gigabytes of RAM, at least 64 gigabytes of internal memory, a dual camera with lenses with a resolution of 12 megapixels each. The smartphone is equipped with a battery capacity of 2227 milliamp-hours, biometric sensor Face ID, NFC.

The successor to 12 mini is considered to be the iPhone 13 mini introduced at the end of 2021. Hi-Tech Mail.ru journalists noticed that the device also fell in price – it can be purchased on the Russian market for 55 thousand rubles.

At the end of March, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) said that the iPhone 14 Plus was much more popular than the compact iPhone 13 mini. According to the DSCC report, shipments of displays for the 14 Plus exceeded those of the panels for the 13 mini by 59 percent.