The city of Pescate, in the province of Lecco, bids farewell to Coral Pink, whom everyone simply called Rosy. The woman lost his life trying to save a dog, which had fallen into the water in a stream. Her lifelong friend, companion of many walks in the mountains, also lost her life with her. The community has already started a fundraiser for the son left alone.

Rosy was a 59-year-old hairdresser, who lived in Pescate, in the province of Lecco. Last week she lost her life together with her friend Veronica, while they were for a walk in Valmalenco.

The two women tried to save a dog that had fallen into a creek, the creek of Fellaria glacier. Unfortunately the current dragged them away: the two friends lost their lives together in the last attempt to save a creature in distress.

There fishing community she attended Rosy’s funeral in large numbers, like the mountaineers of the Cai di Calolziocorte, in which the woman was enrolled: she was a great lover of the mountains. Many listened to the words of the homily from the churchyard:

An example of life, he always thought of others first because he knew suffering.

The woman jumped into the water to try and save the life of that poor little dog in need. Of her Her last gesture of altruism, love and solidarity, before losing her life.

A fundraiser has been launched to help Rosa Corallo’s son left alone

Friends, relatives, acquaintances, fellow citizens took part in the fundraising for Rosy’s son, Fabio, who was left alone. 4 thousand euros have already been donated, as my friend Fabio Tentori recalls:

Rosy will always remain in the hearts of those who knew her, for her immense goodness that distinguished her. This collection is intended for his son Fabio.

The funeral of her friend Veronica, who lost her life on that tragic day, will also be held on Wednesday 30 August in Lecco.