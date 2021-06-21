The Executive prepares a law with measures to attract foreign capital and promote the participation of companies in the financing of public projects
Investment, both public and private, is one of the levers that move the economy and the regional government has proposed to give all the facilities that are in its power to increase it and facilitate its execution. This is the objective of the Law of Public Efficiency and Promotion of Investment in which it works.
Some of the novel
.
Leave a Reply