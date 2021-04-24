The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure will restore normality in bus services on all transport lines from next Friday, April 30, according to sources from the Ministry of Development announced yesterday. «In the coming days a resolution will be published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia in which it will establish that the concession companies of the lines between municipalities and those that provide service in the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Murcia return to the usual hours, so that one hundred percent of the services are restored.

The general director of Mobility and Litoral, Marina Munuera, indicated yesterday that, “according to the data we have, mobility patterns are returning to normal, so it is no longer necessary to continue with the limitations of services”, and this has already been communicated to the bus line concessionaires.

“There is a normal practice in public services, there are fewer and fewer limitations, both health and educational, and cultural activity is also recovering, so we want to respond to the mobility needs of citizens and match that demand with recovery of the usual levels of public transport service provided by the regional administration, “said Munuera.

The reactivation of public transport services will affect the buses that cover the 27 concessions currently managed by the Community. It includes the total of interurban itineraries, as well as the 14 lines of districts that are currently being carried out by the regional Administration to maintain the continuity of this urban service. The transitory urban transport regime is extinguished this year and will be provided by the Murcia City Council, as established by Law 10/2015, of March 24.

Precisely, the Platform in Defense of Public Transport – which includes various social organizations, including workers in the sector, neighborhood and citizen associations, students and unions – has called for a protest tomorrow with the aim of demanding the complete restitution of frequencies and services. prior to the pandemic. The president of the Latbus Company Committee, Francisco Tomás Muñoz, explained to LA TRUTH this week that the company’s services during the weekdays are between 50% and 60%, depending on the line, regarding the conditions existing before the pandemic. The situation becomes even more complicated when, on most routes, expeditions are limited to a few in the morning on Saturdays – around 80% less compared to the previous situation, and they are even non-existent or testimonial on Sundays. “And all this without counting that the frequencies of passage are not regular, so it is very difficult to know when your expedition passes,” he added. And without forgetting, in addition, that capacity restrictions often leave passengers on the ground.