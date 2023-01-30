The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the General Director of Housing, José Francisco Lajara, this Monday, during the press conference to present the sustainable rental plan. / CARM

The regional government will promote the construction of 570 homes with a high degree of energy efficiency for rent at affordable prices, with 29,390,000 euros of aid distributed in two annual installments, coming from new Next Generation European funds.

The objective is to facilitate access to a home for citizens and families with low purchasing power, through the construction of housing for affordable rentals through the promotion of new buildings on land owned by the public, both regionally and municipal.

This line of subsidies is part of the ‘Making Home’ strategy with which the regional Executive wants to offer a wide range of aid and measures to guarantee a home for families in the Region of Murcia.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, stressed that “this new aid program has a triple objective: to make available to families with economic difficulties a more affordable rental house, to value public land idle and keep the economy active through productive public investment in these times of slowdown in activity.

In addition, “it represents a commitment by the regional Executive to municipalism” because, as the counselor indicated, “these new homes will form part of the public housing stock.”

Specifically, the construction proposal for these developments will be on available public land in Cartagena, Molina de Segura, Murcia, Lorca, Torre Pacheco, Ceutí, Pliego and Puerto Lumbreras. The new buildings will be carried out through public-private collaboration, where the public administrations will freely assign the rights of use and surface of these lands to private companies that will be able to both build the houses and manage their rentals, under the supervision of the Autonomous Community.

The new line of subsidies will be divided into two annual installments and contemplates a maximum aid for construction per home of 50,000 euros or 700 euros per useful square meter. The rental price will be appraised and will be included in the agreements signed between the regional, local and state administrations.

In addition, it promotes environmental sustainability within the construction sector, since, as established by the Sustainable Architecture and Construction Strategy, “buildings must be energy efficient to optimize energy consumption in homes and lower the electricity bill and gas, thus lowering the energy bill of the families residing in these new homes”, explained Díez de Revenga.