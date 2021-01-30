The Community will promote a recovery plan for the regional trade sector. This was pointed out by the Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, who participated this week in the Croem Trade and Competitiveness Commission , in which he discussed with the representatives of the sector of the Region of Murcia the situation in which they are.

Representatives of Croem, Ceclor, Coremur, Coec Omep, Hostemur and ATA-Región de Murcia participated in the meeting, who conveyed to the counselor the delicate situation currently being experienced by small and medium-sized businesses in all municipalities due to the severity of the third wave and the sanitary restrictions that have been put in place in order to stop the infections. The counselor conveyed her support and informed them that the Community is working to develop a recovery plan to help them in this difficult situation and compensate for the losses due to the health restrictions that affect them.

“We know that the situation is very complicated and we are not going to abandon the sector. From the Community we are working to help them and put at their disposal the necessary resources that allow regional trade to overcome the current difficulties, “said the head of the Company. The counselor indicated that retail trade represents 12.5% ​​of GDP and is “a fundamental part of our business fabric. We are not going to allow the sector to be reduced to a minimum due to the pandemic, “he stressed.

Aid for the sector



Martínez Vidal pointed out that the regional government has already launched numerous help lines “To alleviate the lack of liquidity of companies, freelancers and merchants in order to combat the effects of Covid-19”. The Ministry of Enterprise proposed to triple the budget allocation for the General Directorate of Commerce and Business Innovation in order to increase support for retail trade. Thus, the game will reach so the five million euros for fiscal year 2021. In addition, 900,000 euros for the development of actions to promote and encourage local commerce in the 45 municipalities of the Region through a line of aid to municipalities.

The subsidies, which range between 3,000 and 97,000 euros, according to population criteria, are intended to promote, energize and reactivate businesses in the Region due to the exceptional situation they are going through as a result of the health crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19.

In addition, grants have been launched for a total amount of 230,000 euros for federations and associations of merchants that promote local commerce, reaching up to 6,000 euros per beneficiary entity. In addition, the Executive has launched direct aid to the local commerce sector for an amount of 2.5 million euros and a line of 3 million in aid to the self-employed and SMEs for technological investments and protection.