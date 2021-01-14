The Ministry of Education and Culture, through the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts (ICA), will be in charge of the cache of Murcian shows that were scheduled and are canceled due to the current situation of progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

This exceptional measure, which will last for the next fifteen days, aims to support dance and theater companies and music groups in the Region of Murcia that were going to hold performances in this period, in any of the 45 autonomous municipalities.

Likewise, in the case of rescheduling of the performance for another date, the ICA will pay, instead of the cache, those expenses incurred for the suspended date and that are not recoverable by the company or Murcian professionals.

The Minister of Education and Culture, Esperanza Moreno, indicated that “since the beginning of the pandemic we have been looking for solutions to support our cultural and creative industries, working together with the professionals themselves in the CREA Plan. This new measure reinforces this work and seeks to alleviate the effects of the cancellation of shows already planned by the coronavirus.

In fact, with the CREA Plan, actions to support theater, dance and music were launched, such as the CREA Platform, which served as immediate support as soon as the confinement was concluded; ‘Nights in the open’, to reactivate cultural activity in the summer; or the payment of the caches of the works of the professional circuit of the performing arts and music that did not get to be held during the past year.

Show rescheduling



On the other hand, the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium has rescheduled all the performances it had planned for the coming weeks. Specifically: ‘Alento’ by the Antonio Najarro Company will be on March 6; the concert of the pianist Juan Achucarro with the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra goes to June 2; Sindecars will present their sixth album ‘Ruido de fondo’ on March 12; and the four shows of the comedian Martita de Graná with her show ‘My father flipa’ are held on March 20 and 21.

Finally, the films scheduled at the Murcia Region Film Library for the next fifteen days will be relocated in the schedule to complete the cycles launched this year.