The Autonomous Community will have at its disposal in September the land where to build the San Cristóbal health center. The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, said this Monday in his first public appearance after the investiture session. He assured that the project for the reparcelling of the land located between Beato Fray Pedro Soler, San Fernando and Eulogio Periago streets has been initially approved, that it is in the public exhibition phase and that during July and August the allegations that can formulate the owners and affected. The demolition of two houses is still pending, one of them inhabited.

He recalled that the development of this action unit of the urban plan, UA 23, will entail the opening of two new roads, one of them pedestrian, which will divide the block and surround the medical center. According to Gil, the construction of the health center in the “heart” of San Cristóbal will be a “revulsive” for the neighborhood, because it also includes a reserve of land for residential use.

The mayor said that he will demand that the Ministry of Health promote the project once the disposition of the land has been resolved, which has been the main stumbling block for the construction of the sanitary infrastructure. He trusted that from now on “the procedures, which correspond exclusively to the Autonomous Community, go reasonably quickly.”

In addition, Gil also announced that he has requested all the information from the Department of Urbanism to initiate the procedures that allow land to be transferred to the Community to expand another health center, the one in San Diego. It is the most saturated Primary Care point in the municipality, with more than 35,000 assigned cards. The Ministry of Health included in the 2023 Budget an item of almost one million euros for this project. As he announced in his investiture speech last Saturday, Gil reiterated this Monday his commitment to “be very aware of the improvement of health in the municipality” during this mandate. He said he was aware that the president of the Region, Fernando López Miras, “is making great efforts to increase health infrastructures, especially the expansion and improvement plan of Rafael Méndez”, but he affirmed that it is also necessary to resolve the lack of personnel health, which depends on the Government of Spain.

The president of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations, Pedro García, asked Gil to “work together to avoid the closure of the district offices in summer,” as in recent years. He assured that he has requested a meeting with Area III management to address this issue.