The network of commuter and bus stations will be modernized to relaunch the intermodality of public transport in the Region of Murcia. It is one of the novelties included in the new “connected, accessible and sustainable” mobility system promoted by the regional Executive.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, announced this Friday at the telematic conference organized by the Official College of Civil Engineers, Channels and Ports, which is part of a round of contacts that is being carried out to disseminate the main lines of the transport model of the Region of Murcia and collect the contributions of the different groups.

“We propose to rehabilitate and remodel the network of commuter and bus stations, configuring them as intermodal points that allow a simple transfer of passengers between different means of transport,” explained the counselor. Noted that expects to obtain financing from ‘Next Generation’ funds because it is a project fully adapted to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the European Union, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

He stressed that with this measure you want facilitate the movement of citizens from the beginning to the end of their journeys, and, in this way, «we will be able to attract many more passengers for collective transport, eliminate vehicles from the roads and achieve our objectives in reducing emissions, in improving the quality of life of the citizens and the services provided to citizens in favor of their mobility ”.

These are actions in the facilities for the digitization of services, improvement of accessibility and energy efficiency of these public spaces, which will be equipped with parking areas, and will include the remodeling of itineraries to promote intermodality between the different media Of transport.