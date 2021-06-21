The Autonomous Community promotes Northwest Highway Conservation Plan, which has a regional investment of 12,243,000 euros for the improvement of 30 regional roads that run through the municipalities of Bullas, Calasparra, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín and Moratalla, sources from the regional administration reported in a statement.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, accompanied by the Mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, presented on Monday the program that was put out to tender last Friday, the objective of which is, said the Minister, “to ensure the state of the elements that make up the roads to guarantee road and safety conditions of these thirty roads ».

«We ensure the conservation of a total of 360 kilometers of the regional road network that run through the Northwest Region, thus guaranteeing comfort in the more than 26,500,000 trips that are made on these routes, “explained the counselor, who announced two unique actions in this plan, which are the resurfacing of both the Barranda Bypass, in Caravaca de la Cruz (RM-730), and Calasparra (RM-714).

Díez de Revenga explained that the purpose of this investment is to contract, for five years, the maintenance and exploitation operations that guarantee the state of the elements that make up the highways, such as ordinary maintenance operations and also those to reinforce the road surface. or replacement of signage, among others.

It also includes actions for emergencies of rain, snow, accidents, and the actions necessary to carry out the studies and information management to support the operation, control and surveillance of these roads.