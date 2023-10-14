Saturday, October 14, 2023, 08:19



One of the most recurring demands of the residents of the western area in recent years is the repair of their roads, many of them deteriorated due to the passage of time and lack of maintenance. Now, part of it will be fulfilled. The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has published the tender for the conditioning works of the rural roads from La Corona and from Los Cañavales to San Isidro, in which it will invest more than 589,000 euros. This is “work that responds to the regional government’s commitment to the structuring of the rural areas of the Region of Murcia,” explained the general director of Water, José Sandoval. Offers can be submitted starting next November 6 and the work execution period is four months, as indicated yesterday Friday by sources from the Autonomous Community in a note.

Both roads have a surface with insufficient support capacity and their current state presents different typologies, from the lack of pavement, to structural exhaustion and the presence of potholes, bumps and irregularities. Damage that has sometimes been caused by the lack of an adequate drainage system and, in other cases, by the use and structural fatigue of the pavement.

“The planned actions involve correcting deficiencies and improving the existing pavement, including new drainage, security and signage elements,” added the general director of Water.

Farmers and ranchers



Sandoval concluded that “with these works we will allow neighbors, farmers and ranchers around this area of ​​Cartagena to improve their daily lives and the performance of rural work.” In the last four years, the Community has invested more than 22.5 million euros in the repair of a total of 366 kilometers of roads.