The negative impact that the new eco-regimes of the Common Agrarian Policy (CAP) have had on grazing aid has been one of the issues discussed by the general director of the CAP, Juan Pedro Vera, in the meeting he held in Caravaca de la Cruz with the possible beneficiaries of the aid line that the regional government makes available to those affected to compensate for their losses, which was also attended by the mayor of the town, José Francisco García.

Vera recalled that since 2016 the regional government has allocated 1.4 million euros to grazing aid, helping farmers in the Region, whose animals, he said, “have contributed significantly to the maintenance of biodiversity and the reduction of the flux of carbon dioxide from the soil. “The practice of grazing – she added – is also an effective tool for fire prevention, while having a very positive impact on rural depopulation”.

However, the entry into force of the Strategic Plan of the CAP of the Government of Spain and its eco-regimes will mean the loss of these aids, “directly harming a sector, the sheep and goat farmers, already affected by this Strategic Plan, for which they have also seen their associated aid and basic payment in the Region reduced.

«The situation that has been created with the eco-regimes derives from the fact that they do not meet the needs of the sector in the Region of Murcia, since they have been designed keeping in mind the livestock of the Cantabrian Coast, with forgetfulness of reality that is lived in other regions”, explained Vera.

The general director has regretted that extensive livestock farming is being set aside, and has announced that the Regional Government is going to increase the compensatory payments to mountain areas and areas with natural limitations by around 580,000 euros over the previous year, “to try to alleviate economic damage to the sector. Specifically, the aid will go from the 2.8 million euros that have been granted as an annual average during the 2014-2022 programming period to the 4.5 million euros programmed for the 2023-2027 period, for a total of 22.5 million for the entire cycle. In addition, sheep-goat farmers are allowed to graze in fallow land.

With these measures, “the regional government reaffirms its commitment to a very damaged sector, as we denounced in its day, by the system of eco-regimes of the new PAC and its Strategic Plan, and tries to compensate for a planning that it comes to add new difficulties to those that it was already suffering».