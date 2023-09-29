Friday, September 29, 2023, 8:37 p.m.



More than 3,000 people attended this Friday at the Huerto de la Rueda fairgrounds the Seniors’ Day gala in which the Senior Awards of the Region of Murcia were awarded, which have been awarded for sixteen editions by the Department of Social Policy. The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, took advantage of this event attended by seniors from across the Region to announce the “imminent” creation of almost 200 new places for dependent seniors in residences and day centers, which will be added to the 6,000 which the Community already has.

López Miras also revealed that his Executive is already working on the design of “a strategy against unwanted loneliness” to “ensure more resources and measures to protect our elderly from isolation.” He explained that this strategy will be deployed through the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality to “ensure that there are no isolated people” and guarantee that “whoever may suffer this situation has the support, communication and tools to feel truly accompanied.” ».

This year the Senior Person of the Year Award was collected by the citizen Manuela Marín who after her retirement has fulfilled her dream of being an actress and has participated in the latest installment of Terminator and in the film Marco Polo.

At the local level, the jury recognized the work of the Hermandad Nuestra Señora de La Aurora and the Cuadrilla de Auroros de Lorca to rescue traditions such as the songs of the dawn and the interpretation of Lorca folklore dances declared Assets of Intangible Cultural Interest. The Espartaria Federation of Lorca obtained an honorable mention for its ‘Tierras Altas de Lorca’ project by using sustainable, comprehensive and participatory development processes to avoid depopulation.

At the regional level, the University for Seniors promoted by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UCPT) was recognized for promoting activities and training plans aimed at people over 50 years of age.