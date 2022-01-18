THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 01:25



Yesterday, the European Commission agreed to disburse 382.7 million euros from the React-EU regional recovery fund to support a dozen autonomous communities (Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Canarias, Castilla y León, Catalonia) in their ecological and digital transition. , Ceuta, Extremadura, Melilla, Region of Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country). This support will be added to that already planned by Brussels for 2022 to five other Spanish regions (Andalusia, Balearic Islands, Galicia, La Rioja and Madrid), for which community services committed a sum of 354.8 million from the same fund a month ago . Of this new item, the largest amount will go to Catalonia, which will receive 130.1 million euros mainly for the construction and renovation of health and educational infrastructure, especially Primary Care and hospitals. Part of the aid will also be used to improve health and social services to fight the pandemic and support the ecological and digital transition.

32.8 million euros will arrive in the Region of Murcia, mainly for health infrastructure and the digitization of inclusion, accessibility and education and training services. The autonomy that will receive the least from this section will be Castilla y León, which will have one million euros to improve the energy efficiency of public buildings, strengthen social and health services and support the digital transition.