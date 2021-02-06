All 41 municipalities of the Region of Murcia of less than 50,000 inhabitants must award before April 30 the actions financed under the Community Works and Services Plan 2020-2021. In total, it is about 103 improvement projects which will be carried out in these 41 municipalities and which will result in more than 300 renovation works of equipment during the spring and summer, with the consequent generation of economic activity and jobs.

This initiative represents an investment of more than 15 million euros, of which 12 are provided by the Ministry of the Presidency and Finance, through the General Directorate of Local Administration, while the other three are assumed by the consistories. The projects will result in an improvement in the services provided to citizens on a day-to-day basis.

Some of the proximity works to be awarded in these projects are the paved streets, improvements in lighting, new sewerage networks, new waste collection systems and the construction and conditioning of parks, gardens or social centers. To date, 13 of the 103 projects have already been awarded, and one of them has even been completed (a photovoltaic solar installation in Ojós). The vast majority of city councils are in the process of bidding for the actions.

The initiatives already awarded include the conditioning of the accesses to the Ginés Ibáñez de Cehegín park; the expansion works of the San Damián cemetery in Puerto Lumbreras; the improvement of the road surface and potable water and sewerage services in Valencia de Jumilla street, or the renewal of water and sewerage networks in El Paretón, in Totana, and various streets in the municipality.

The amount corresponding to the 2020 annuity has already been paid in full in advance, according to the distribution corresponding to each municipality, and as a means of financing for the performance of the subsidized actions. For its part, the contribution corresponding to 2021 will be paid after the referral to the General Directorate of Local Administration of the corresponding award certificates.

The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, highlighted that “the Works and Services Plan, as well as the District Plan in municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, generates a drag effect on companies and auxiliary sectors at the local level , in addition to create jobs. Despite the complicated economic scenario generated by the pandemic, it is important to continue betting on this type of investment in our municipalities.