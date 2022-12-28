A passenger gets on a bus that connects La Alberca with the center of Murcia. / Ros Caval / AGM

The regional government will expand the aid of the Spanish Executive for public transport by 20%, as announced on Wednesday by the spokesperson, Valle Miguélez. In this way, the subsidy for travelers will amount to 50%, since the State contributes 30%. The Government of Pedro Sánchez had conditioned the maintenance of the subsidies to the fact that the autonomous communities also pitched in.

“Any measure that helps citizens will be supported by the regional government,” said Miguélez, who regretted, however, that he has learned through the media of the demand of the central Executive that the autonomies contribute 20%.

Sources from the Ministry of Development pointed out that the counselor, José Ramón Diez de Revenga, already announced in August that the bonus would be extended until June with regional own funds.

The central government welcomes the measures



Valle Miguélez acknowledged that the latest anti-crisis measures announced by the central government are “welcome”, although he specified that they “arrive late” and are “incomplete”.

«The president, Fernando López Miras, already said it yesterday; We have been asking the Sánchez government for several months to lower the VAT on gas, electricity and basic products, but we already see that it is late again, “he said.

For the regional spokeswoman, “beyond the propaganda of the central government and this plan by Sánchez”, what the National Executive does is “cut aid that was in force such as the fuel discount”, something that it considers “essential » for the self-employed.

«Our proposal, the one we made months ago to lower the VAT on basic products, was much broader. Therefore, any measure that constitutes savings for our citizens is welcome, but we are facing measures that have been approved late, which are incomplete », he concluded.